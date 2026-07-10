Dayton Silent Disco - In Space

Get ready to blast off! Dayton's Silent Disco is going to outer space on July 31st!

Bust out those board shorts and bikinis, because it's going to be a heat wave on the patio! We'll be celebrating with tons of surprises and of course a full evening of getting down to all of your favorite Red, Green, and Blue station dance party action! Kim L will be on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with 70s, 80s, and 90s, and John Chapel on the Red station with modern Hip Hop, you will not want to miss this classic Dayton event! ⛱️

HOW TO GO?

Friday, June 26th

The Brightside (905 E 3rd St, Dayton)

Cover starts at 8:00pm with music starting at 8:30pm (music till 1am)

Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door.

We're offering "Group Tickets" - Save 20% when you bring a group of 10! (Pre-sale only)

*Discounted presale tickets end at Midnight on July 30th

Tickets available at daytonsilentdisco.com

This show is 21+

Produced by Level Up Productions