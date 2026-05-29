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Dayton Seafood Fest - Food Truck Rally

Dayton Seafood Fest - Food Truck Rally

DAYTON SEAFOOD FEST 2026

June 21st - 11am to 6pm

The Brightside., 905 E. 3rd St. Dayton, OH 45402

Entry is always FREE to our family friendly food festivals!

We're marking 13 years of The Dayton Food Truck Rallies with special food festivals throughout the year! Come enjoy a fantastic selection of seafood, including shrimp, lobster, crab, and more, from some incredible food trucks at The Brightside on Sunday, June 21st, from 11am to 6pm!

With numerous vendors offering seafood and themed items alongside their usual menu favorites, this is a foodie event you won't want to miss! The beer garden patio and indoor seating at The Brightside will be open for everyone at the festival.

The Brightside
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brightside Music & Event Venue
(937) 410-0450
thebrightsidedayton@gmail.com
The Brightside
905 E 3rd St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
daytonmusicinsider@gmail.com
thebrightsidedayton.com