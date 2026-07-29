Dayton Porchfest

Porchfest is the largest FREE music festival in Dayton. Stroll the historic St. Anne's Hill neighborhood as we celebrate the diversity and depth of Dayton's musical talent. This year, Porchfest's line-up includes 56 bands across all genres, TRSS Drum Corps to kick things off and a partnership with Rap Campp that will feature 14 Hip Hop acts throughout the day. Food trucks will be on site and Porchfest is family-friendly.