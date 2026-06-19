We're celebrating the 13 years of The Dayton Food Truck Rallies with specialty food fests all year long! Join us for a ton of incredible mac n' cheese and more all from some amazing food trucks at The Brightside. With tons of vendors serving Mac n' Cheese and thematic items in addition to their standard menu favorites, this will be a foodie event that you will not want to miss!

The beer garden patio and indoor seating at The Brightside will be open for everyone to hang out in during the festival.

DAYTON MAC & CHEESE FEST 2026

July 24, 2026 - 5pm - 10pm

The Brightside., 905 E. 3rd St. Dayton, OH 45402

Entry is always FREE to our family-friendly food festivals!