Culture Works Wine Tasting

Culture Works eagerly welcomes friends of all experience levels to a wine tasting event curated by Vintage Wines. Each wine will be thoughtfully paired with a small bite from Bernstein's Fine Catering, creating an evening designed to explore new flavors in the beautiful setting of the Lounge at the Dayton Masonic Center.

Guests will enjoy specially selected wines, from vintners experienced before. Best of all, proceeds from the evening will support Culture Works’ 2026 Campaign for the Arts, making it a chance to enjoy great wine while contributing to a meaningful cause.