Culture Works Artini 2026

Join us for Artini 2026—Culture Works' biggest and best Artini yet!

We're thrilled to celebrate our first year at the stunning Dayton Masonic Ballroom, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable evening. Dayton's most creative artists will team up with the area's most talented bartenders to craft one-of-a-kind, art-inspired cocktails. Sample and cast your vote for your favorite!

Enjoy fabulous food, live music, and an exciting atmosphere as you explore the beauty of the ballroom and experience the creativity that makes Artini a signature Dayton event.

Best of all, your evening supports Culture Works and the incredible impact they make throughout our community. Come celebrate art, creativity, and community while making a difference