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Community Workshop with Niki Johnson

Community Workshop with Niki Johnson

Designed for teens and adults, this interactive workshop invites participants to explore identity, voice, and civic engagement through art-making and conversation. Led by artist Niki Johnson, participants help in the creation of expressive artwork while reflecting on what democracy means to them and their role in shaping the future.

FREE and open to all.

The Contemporary Dayton
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Contemporary Dayton
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
http://www.thecontemporarydayton.org
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
http://thecontemporarydayton.org