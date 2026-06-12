Collage Night
Collage Night
Come get creative in a relaxed, welcome space–no experience necessary! We’ll provide materials, or feel free to bring your own. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to unwind and try something new, this night is all about making, experimenting, and connecting with others through art.
Admission: FREE
Upcoming Collage Nights:
July 2
July 16
August 6
August 20
September 3
September 17
The Contemporary Dayton
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Sep 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Contemporary Dayton
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
Artist Group Info
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org