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Collage Night

Collage Night

Come get creative in a relaxed, welcome space–no experience necessary! We’ll provide materials, or feel free to bring your own. Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to unwind and try something new, this night is all about making, experimenting, and connecting with others through art.

Admission: FREE

Upcoming Collage Nights:

July 2
July 16
August 6
August 20
September 3
September 17

The Contemporary Dayton
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Sep 17, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Contemporary Dayton
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
http://www.thecontemporarydayton.org

Artist Group Info

cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
http://thecontemporarydayton.org