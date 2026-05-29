Coco Vaughn // sheller // Plaster // GHHT // Facing Oblivion
Coco Vaughn // sheller // Plaster // GHHT // Facing Oblivion
Coco Vaughn makes the journey from Las Vegas to rock Dayton to its core.
Coco Vaughn (Post-Hardcore)
https://cocovaughn.bandcamp.com/track/for-obvious-reasons
sheller (High Octane Melodic Rock)
https://sheller.bandcamp.com/album/s-t
Plaster (Progressive Metalcore)
https://plasterdayton.bandcamp.com/track/atrophy
Gordie Howe Hat Trick (Midwest Screamo)
https://m.soundcloud.com/gordie-howe-hat-trick
Facing Oblivion (Speed Metal/Thrash)
https://youtu.be/uxGyVfE2pBk?si=nd3WAZPGMNTNiWGC
June 20th
$12 at the door
Doors at 8pm
18+ w/ ID
Oregon Express
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Oregon Express
336 E 5th St.Dayton, Ohio 45402