Coco Vaughn // sheller // Plaster // GHHT // Facing Oblivion

Coco Vaughn makes the journey from Las Vegas to rock Dayton to its core.

Coco Vaughn (Post-Hardcore)

https://cocovaughn.bandcamp.com/track/for-obvious-reasons

sheller (High Octane Melodic Rock)

https://sheller.bandcamp.com/album/s-t

Plaster (Progressive Metalcore)

https://plasterdayton.bandcamp.com/track/atrophy

Gordie Howe Hat Trick (Midwest Screamo)

https://m.soundcloud.com/gordie-howe-hat-trick

Facing Oblivion (Speed Metal/Thrash)

https://youtu.be/uxGyVfE2pBk?si=nd3WAZPGMNTNiWGC

June 20th

$12 at the door

Doors at 8pm

18+ w/ ID

