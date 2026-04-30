Club Cuts: Young Muscle

For the third showcase of Club Cuts and for the first out of state headliner we have Detroit's Young Muscle taking the helm. This producer has developed a fresh take on left-field techno and his tracks are popping up in DJ sets around the globe. It's an absolute honor to have Young Muscle come to perform in our neck of the woods and it feels like an absolute dream to have someone so legit only live a few hours away.

For local support we have Dayton's very own Drut and Luke Tandy of Skeleton Dust Records opening up the night. Then to make things even gnarlier we have Teakup from Columbus who's absolutely perfect to hand things off to our main act. Finally Club Cuts host Barry Leonhard will close out the night.