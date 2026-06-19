Feelin' Alright! A Celebration of Joe Cocker's Mad Dogs & Englishmen

November 6, 2026 | The Brightside | Dayton, OH | All Ages

Step back to 1970 and experience the raw, electrifying energy of Joe Cocker's legendary Mad Dogs & Englishmen Tour brought to life by some of Dayton's finest musicians.

Local powerhouse vocalist Matt Byanski leads this massive ensemble through the classic songs from the Deluxe soundtrack that accompanied the iconic 1971 concert film. Covering the invaluable role of the great Leon Russell, veteran Dayton rockers Nick Mitchell and Jimmy Rogers bring decades of stage experience to the guitar and keys.

True to the spirit of the original tour, this show goes big — featuring a 10-piece choir led by Sharon Lane, Kat Givens, Khrys Blank, and Vicki Brown alongside a roster of talented local singers. And just like Cocker's famous lineup, the band rolls with dual kit drummers Josh Johnson and Steve Phelps, anchored by percussionist Erich Reith.

This is more than a tribute. It's a full-scale revival of one of rock's greatest live moments, performed by a community of musicians who live for this music.

He's gonna need a little help from his friends — and they showed up.

How to Go

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Venue: The Brightside, Dayton, OH

Doors: 7:00 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Tickets: $20 advance / $25 day of show

*Reserved Tables: Available

Ages: All ages welcome

*Tables can only be purchased one at a time. If you want multiple tables, please make multiple purchases.