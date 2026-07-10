Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month w/ Son del Caribe

Join us on the lawn as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of music, dancing, and community featuring Son Del Caribe. 💃🎶✨

Known as one of Ohio’s premier salsa bands, Cincinnati-based Son Del Caribe brings an energetic blend of salsa and Latin dance music that fills the lawn with rhythm, movement, and joy. Their vibrant sound draws from musical traditions across the Caribbean and Latin America, including merengue, cumbia, son, bomba, plena, and bachata.

Led by acclaimed Puerto Rican trombonist Jaime Morales, the band has performed alongside legendary Latin artists including Eddie Santiago, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Lalo Rodriguez, and Andy Montañez. Their live performances create an atmosphere of celebration and connection that welcomes dancers, music lovers, families, and neighbors alike.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, enjoy local food trucks, and spend a summer evening celebrating culture, music, and community in downtown Dayton. Whether you’re dancing near the stage or relaxing on the lawn, everyone is welcome.

Special thanks to the Charles F. Kettering Foundation, Dayton Metro Library, and the Hispanic Chamber for helping make free live music and cultural celebration possible for our community.