Call for Solo Exhibitions at Rosewood Arts Center

Rosewood Arts Center invites artists working in any media to submit proposals for exhibition in The Kettering Health Art Gallery during the 2027 Exhibition Season (January - December). Proposals must be submitted via Call for Entry by August 27th, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.

The Kettering Health Art Gallery specializes in the exhibition of contemporary art by emerging local, regional and national artists. It is dedicated to the encouragement and creation of new works and to the promotion of the visual arts in the Dayton, Ohio area. Six to eight solo exhibitions are presented each year with support from the City of Kettering Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts and the Ohio Arts Council.

The City of Kettering insures all works while on exhibition (please refer to our policy) and covers printing and distribution costs of an announcement mailer for each exhibition. An honorarium of $300 is provided to artists selected for exhibition. The Kettering Health Art Gallery at Rosewood Arts Center does not provide equipment for multimedia installations. The gallery walls are constructed of drywall over plywood and cannot be altered other than by use of standard hanging hardware. Various pedestals are available for exhibitions. Current employees of the City of Kettering are not eligible for solo exhibitions. For inquiries, email the Gallery Coordinator at laura.truitt@ketteringoh.org.

Applications are accepted online at Call for Entry

Eligibility Criteria

Adults residing in the United States.