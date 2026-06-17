Call for Entry: Member’s Spotlight Exhibition Series

The Contemporary Dayton invites current members to apply for the 2026-2027 season of our Member’s Spotlight Exhibitions, an ongoing solo exhibition series celebrating the creativity and talent of our local and regional artist community. These exhibitions provide artists with an opportunity to experiment, introduce new directions in their practice, and engage directly with the public in a professional gallery setting. As one of the many benefits of membership, the series reflects The Contemporary Dayton’s commitment to supporting working artists and fostering a vibrant contemporary arts community in Dayton and beyond. Membership to The Contemporary Dayton starts at $50 ($25 for students).

Installed in The Contemporary Dayton’s T. Chase Hale & Jonathan A. Hale Gallery, the Member’s Spotlight Exhibitions are seen by more than 40,000 annual visitors and benefit from prominent visibility from the Historic Arcade Rotunda in downtown Dayton. Curated by Heather Jones, Curator and Director of Programs and Engagement, these focused series offer artists a professional platform to share new bodies of work, connect with audiences, and gain meaningful exposure within the contemporary art community.

Interested participants must complete the Member Spotlight Application Form before the submission deadline. For assistance with the online form, please email cking@codayton.org or call at 937-224-3822.

Timeline:

Submission deadline: July 15, 2026

Notification date: August 1, 2026

Submission Requirements:

Please include:

Completed entry form

3–6 high resolution images of proposed or representative work

Artist résumé or CV

Exhibition Details:

Solo exhibitions on view for approximately 4 weeks