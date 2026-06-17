Call for Entry: Dayton Studio Tour

The Contemporary Dayton invites artists and creatives working in all media to apply for the Dayton Studio Tour. This event offers the community a unique opportunity to visit working studios, meet artists, and experience the creative process firsthand.

Artists working in painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and other creative disciplines are encouraged to apply. Interested participants must complete this online application form before the submission deadline.

For more information about the Dayton Studio Tour, please visit https://codayton.org/events/calls-for-entry/. For assistance with the online form, please email cking@codayton.org or call at 937-224-3822. There is no fee to participate in the Studio Tour.

Eligibility

Artists of all disciplines and career stages are welcome to apply.

Studio must be an active working space where creative work is produced.

Studio must be located within a 10-mile radius of downtown Dayton.

Studio must be easily accessible and have access to nearby parking.

Participating Artists Agree To:

Welcome visitors and be present in their studio during tour hours, Oct. 10, 11 am-4pm.

Participate in social media promotion for the event.

Display Studio Tour signage and provide maps or directional materials as needed.

Attend the public Artist Afterparty hosted by The Contemporary Dayton at the conclusion of the tour, October 10, 5-7 pm.

The Contemporary Dayton Will:

Create and distribute a digital Studio Tour map.

Provide signage or location markers for each participating studio.

Promote the event through marketing and social media.

Host an Artist Afterparty following the tour, October 10, 5-7 pm.

Artwork Sales

Artists may choose whether or not to offer artwork for sale during the Studio Tour. Any pricing, sales, commissions, or purchasing information should be clearly communicated to visitors. Participating artists retain 100% of all sales and are responsible for managing their own transactions.

For artists seeking sales guidance, The Contemporary Dayton is happy to offer general pricing recommendations upon request.

Studio Sharing & Alternative Locations

Artists who do not currently have a studio space or who may be located outside of the tour radius are still encouraged to apply. We can help connect artists with shared studio opportunities, artist collectives, or group community spaces for participation in the tour.

Optional Studio Visit Preparation Workshops

To help artists prepare for visitors, The Contemporary Dayton will host free, one-hour workshops titled How to Prepare for a Studio Visit on:

Saturday, August 15 at 2 pm

Thursday, August 20 at 6 pm

Both sessions will take place at The Contemporary Dayton.

Timeline:

Submission deadline: July 15, 2026

Notification date: August 10, 2026