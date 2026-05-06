Buckeye Country Superfest storms iconic Ohio Stadium for its ninth electrifying year. Over 60,000 fans gather to celebrate top-tier country and Americana under the Columbus sky.

Tyler Childers headlines with his raw Appalachian storytelling. He is joined by country-rock firebrands The Red Clay Strays, L.A. indie-rock mystics Lord Huron, virtuoso Sierra Ferrell, Texas trailblazers Flatland Cavalry, and dazzling dynamo Kaitlin Butts. This lineup fuses folk grit, soaring vocals, and genre-bending energy for an immersive musical ride you won't forget.

Before the show, dive into the Official Tailgate Fanfest just outside the stadium. Enjoy fun, food trucks, merchandise, and pre-show excitement.

More than a concert, Buckeye Country Superfest is a cultural explosion where music meets community. With an iconic venue, a world-class lineup, and an unmatched crowd experience, Buckeye Country Superfest is one of the summer’s most unforgettable celebrations of live music.