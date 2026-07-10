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Brighter Daze 2 - Trey Posey & Friends

Brighter Daze 2 - Trey Posey & Friends

Get ready for the second installment of Brighter Daze, bringing an eclectic, high-energy lineup to the heart of Dayton! Headlined by bthis showcase is a massive celebration of local sound, heavily featuring some of the sharpest hip-hop acts around alongside a few sonic surprises.

Come catch incredible live sets from:

Trey Posey
Luther Suede
Owen Phillip
Gary, Son
Tino
Isicle
...and keeping things wonderfully unpredictable, a special rock performance from Yuppie!

Whether you're here for the heavy hip-hop beats or the unexpected rock grooves, it’s going to be a stellar night of live music and community. Grab your pre-sale tickets early to save!

Event Details
📅 Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
📍 Venue: The Brightside (905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH)
⏰ Timing: Doors open at 7:00 PM | Show starts at 7:30 PM
💵 Admission: $13 Pre-sale | $20 At the Door
🔞 Age Policy: 18+ (Under 18 allowed if accompanied by a parent or guardian)

Get your ticket here: https://tickets.venuepilot.com/e/brighter-daze-featuring-trey-posey-friends-2026-08-06-the-brightside-music-event-venue-dayton-c09526

The Brightside
$13.00
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brightside Music & Event Venue
(937) 410-0450
thebrightsidedayton@gmail.com
The Brightside
905 E 3rd St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
daytonmusicinsider@gmail.com
thebrightsidedayton.com