Brighter Daze 2 - Trey Posey & Friends

Get ready for the second installment of Brighter Daze, bringing an eclectic, high-energy lineup to the heart of Dayton! Headlined by bthis showcase is a massive celebration of local sound, heavily featuring some of the sharpest hip-hop acts around alongside a few sonic surprises.

Come catch incredible live sets from:

Trey Posey

Luther Suede

Owen Phillip

Gary, Son

Tino

Isicle

...and keeping things wonderfully unpredictable, a special rock performance from Yuppie!

Whether you're here for the heavy hip-hop beats or the unexpected rock grooves, it’s going to be a stellar night of live music and community. Grab your pre-sale tickets early to save!

Event Details

📅 Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

📍 Venue: The Brightside (905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH)

⏰ Timing: Doors open at 7:00 PM | Show starts at 7:30 PM

💵 Admission: $13 Pre-sale | $20 At the Door

🔞 Age Policy: 18+ (Under 18 allowed if accompanied by a parent or guardian)

Get your ticket here: https://tickets.venuepilot.com/e/brighter-daze-featuring-trey-posey-friends-2026-08-06-the-brightside-music-event-venue-dayton-c09526