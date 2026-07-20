Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley will host its annual Bright Nights sunset social hour, Thursday August 13th from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at Benham's Grove in Centerville, Ohio.

The community fundraiser brings together local supporters to celebrate the region's mentors and youth participants.

Bright Nights is the key fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley. This year’s evening features gourmet food tastings from local chefs, bourbon and wine pairings, live entertainment, and community connections. Mentorship provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that have powerful, positive impacts. All proceeds from the event will benefit local youth right here in the Miami Valley to fund impactful and life changing mentoring programs that ignite the power of local kids.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley would like to thank all of those in our community who make our mission possible. Huge thank you to the Bright Nights Presenting Sponsor, Russell Total Wealth and Wellness.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are currently available: https://www.bbbsmiamivalley.org/bright/

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national youth mentoring organization. Since 1958, BBBS Miami Valley has operated under the belief that every child can succeed and thrive in life if given the opportunity. Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and youth, ages 6 through 18, that ignite the power and promise of youth in communities across the region.