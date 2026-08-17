Boots & Bling Drag Brunch
Boots & Bling Drag Brunch
Scarlett Moon Events is bringing Boots & Bling: A Country Drag Brunch to North Sea Brewing this Sunday, August 23rd!
Expect an afternoon filled with country glamour, big performances, great drinks, and plenty of reasons to cheer.
Doors open at 11am
Show runs from 12–2:30pm
Admission is just $10
Your ticket includes an opportunity to take a photo with the entertainers
Guests must be 18 or older
A special brunch menu will be available for purchase, along with special cocktails and drinks, North Sea beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, soda, and more!
Come hungry. Come thirsty. Come ready to make some noise!
North Sea Brewing
10
11:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
North Sea Brewing
9378132000
info@northseabrewing.com
North Sea Brewing
8150 Washington Village DriveDayton, Ohio 45458
9378132000
info@northseabrewing.com