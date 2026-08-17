Boots & Bling Drag Brunch

Scarlett Moon Events is bringing Boots & Bling: A Country Drag Brunch to North Sea Brewing this Sunday, August 23rd!

Expect an afternoon filled with country glamour, big performances, great drinks, and plenty of reasons to cheer.

Doors open at 11am

Show runs from 12–2:30pm

Admission is just $10

Your ticket includes an opportunity to take a photo with the entertainers

Guests must be 18 or older

A special brunch menu will be available for purchase, along with special cocktails and drinks, North Sea beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, soda, and more!

Come hungry. Come thirsty. Come ready to make some noise!