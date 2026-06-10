Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and Her Band and The John Doe Folk Trio
Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and Her Band and The John Doe Folk Trio
Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan returns to Cincinnati, OH this summer for a special concert at PNC Pavilion on Friday, July 10. Dylan will be joined by special guests Lucinda Williams and The John Doe Folk Trio, promising an unforgettable blend of timeless classics and powerful storytelling. Fans can expect an intimate yet electrifying performance as these acclaimed artists come together for a night of exceptional live music.
PNC Pavilion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026