Blues Jam for Robin

Blues Jam Benefit for Robin

Thursday, July 23, 2026 | Brightside Music & Event Venue

Join us for a special evening of music, community, and support as we come together for a Blues Jam Benefit honoring our friend Robin.

For many years, Robin was a familiar and beloved face in Dayton's music community, spending countless Thursday nights behind the bar at the Oregon Express Blues Jam. She has always been someone who made people feel welcome, offered a kind word when it was needed, and supported the musicians, patrons, and friends around her.

Today, Robin is facing one of the most difficult chapters of her life. While courageously battling cancer, she recently experienced the heartbreaking loss of her husband. Between ongoing medical treatments and unexpected funeral expenses, she is carrying an enormous emotional and financial burden.

This benefit is an opportunity for our community to give back to someone who has given so much to others.

Evening Highlights

🎵 Blues Jam hosted by Doug Hart

🍻 Guest bartenders featuring former Oregon Express bartenders

🍔 Food available for purchase

🎟️ Raffle prizes and giveaways

❤️ Donations welcomed throughout the evening

All tips, raffle proceeds, and donations from the event will go directly to Robin to help ease the financial challenges she is facing.

Whether you're a musician, a longtime friend, a former coworker, or simply someone who believes in helping neighbors through hard times, we invite you to join us. If you can't attend, please consider making a donation or sharing this event with others.

Together, we can remind Robin that she is surrounded by a community that cares deeply for her.

No one fights alone.

How to Go

📅 Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

🚪 Doors Open: 5:00 PM

🎶 Music Begins: 6:00 PM

📍 Location: Brightside Music & Event Venue, Dayton, Ohio

🎟️ Admission: Donations encouraged at the door

Bring your friends, your generosity, and your love of live music. Let's fill the room with support for Robin.