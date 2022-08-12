Bluegrass Wednesday

Join us for dinner and an evening of bluegrass music at the beautiful Vinoklet Winery, 11069 Colerain Ave in Cincinnati, OH 45252. Seated indoors in Vinoklet’s main dining room, patrons can enjoy the spectacular view overlooking the 30 plus acres of rolling hills while dining on any of the delicious menu items. Bluegrass entertainment by Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass from 6:30 til 8:30. Reservations are strongly recommended and should be made early.

PRICE admission free

