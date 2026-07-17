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Black Patriots: Recovering a Lost History of the American Revolution

Black Patriots: Recovering a Lost History of the American Revolution

As part of the Village of Yellow Springs Public Arts and Culture Commissions America 250 Speaker Series we are pleased to welcome Patrick S. Poole, Historian and Author as he shares his research regarding Black Patriots, and the under-told stories of the American Revolution.

John Bryan Community Center, Rooms A&B
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Yellow Springs Public Arts and Culture Commision
John Bryan Community Center, Rooms A&B
100 Dayton Street
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
(937) 767-7202
https://www.yso.com