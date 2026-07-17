Black Patriots: Recovering a Lost History of the American Revolution
Black Patriots: Recovering a Lost History of the American Revolution
As part of the Village of Yellow Springs Public Arts and Culture Commissions America 250 Speaker Series we are pleased to welcome Patrick S. Poole, Historian and Author as he shares his research regarding Black Patriots, and the under-told stories of the American Revolution.
John Bryan Community Center, Rooms A&B
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Yellow Springs Public Arts and Culture Commision
John Bryan Community Center, Rooms A&B
100 Dayton StreetYellow Springs, Ohio 45387
(937) 767-7202