Art has a way of shaping how we see the world, while architecture defines the spaces in which we live, gather, and connect. Art, Architecture and Appetizers brings these elements together for an engaging and immersive evening at Dana L. Wiley Gallery. Start your evening with drinks at Dayton's premier vintage barware destination, Plum Vintage before heading to the gallery where you'll be welcomed into a vibrant space filled with contemporary artwork by artists, Erin Holscher Almazan and Denise Geier.Each artist will speak about their creative process and inspiration.

The evening continues with a dynamic presentation on Front Street led by owner, Richard Lundin and joined by Scott Milsop, a specialist in the history of Front Street. Complemented by thoughtfully curated appetizers from Saltblock Biscuit Company, the evening promises a relaxed yet enriching atmosphere-one where conversation, inspiration, and discovery come together. Whether you are an art enthusiast, design professional, or simply curious, this event offers a unique opportunity to engage with art and architecture in a meaningful and memorable way.