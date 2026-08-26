AMERICA 250 SPEAKER SERIES: West Virginia Mine Wars

Lou Martin is one of the founders of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum and a professor of history at Chatham University. He is also an honorary member of UMWA Local 1440 in Matewan and a member of the organizing committee for Chatham Faculty United, an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers.



His first book is titled 'Smokestacks in the Hills: Rural-Industrial Workers in West Virginia' and examines the culture and politics of steel and pottery workers. He is also co-editor of 'West Virginia History: A Journal of Regional Studies' and is working on a book for WVU Press about social movements in Appalachia tentatively titled 'A Brief History of Appalachian Resistance.'

Join us for Part 5 of the YS Public Arts and Culture Commission's America 250 Speaker Series on Friday, September 4, at 7:00 PM in Rooms A&B at the John Bryan Community Center.