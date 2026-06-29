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America 250 event at the Heritage Village in Miamisburg Ohio July 5 th from 12 pm to 5 pm

America 250 event at the Heritage Village in Miamisburg Ohio July 5 th from 12 pm to 5 pm

Talks and viewing artifacts and reenactors of the 1790 to 1812 era

1790 to 1812 era for America 250
Free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Miamisburg Historical Society
9378595000
MHSociety@historicalmiamisburg.org
historicalmiamisburg.org
1790 to 1812 era for America 250
147 Lock Street
Miamisburg , Ohio 45342
9378595000
MHSociety@historicalmiamisburg.org
historicalmiamisburg.org