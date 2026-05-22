"absence" can have many meanings in this upcoming show featuring artwork from Weiting Wei, Christa Kimble and Ann Silverman.

The Public Reception is on Friday, June 12th from 6pm-8pm.

The exhibition is open from June 11th - July 24th

A small collection of Marilyn Monroe artwork will also be on view in Suite B1 of the gallery to commemorate the 100th Birthday of the pop and cultural icon from artists Bill Mack, Cynthia Kukla and Fatima Taylor.