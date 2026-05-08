AACF Community Breakfast

Join us for the African American Community Fund’s Annual Breakfast Meeting—a morning of inspiration with community leaders and changemakers!

Experience “The Power of Us: Reengaging for Impact," a celebration of the transformative power of Black-led philanthropy in building stronger African American communities throughout the Miami Valley. This year’s event spotlights the urgency of renewed engagement to sustain and amplify our collective impact. Be inspired by keynote speaker James Cosby, Founding Executive Director of Bottom Line Ohio, a recent AACF grantee dedicated to helping local youth achieve their college dreams. Together, our engagement ensures a brighter future for all