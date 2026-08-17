Join us for a Night Out with TLT and help us Save Another Acre! We are mixing things up this year. This lively party atmosphere will have music by the Springfield Jazz Quartet, delicious food by Charlos Catering, a variety of beverages held in the lovely Kuss Auditorium. Unique live and silent auction items are sure to entire your bidding.

Tickets are $90. Come celebrate with us and go home with a few items you can't live without