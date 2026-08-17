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A Night Out with TLT

A Night Out with TLT

Join us for a Night Out with TLT and help us Save Another Acre! We are mixing things up this year. This lively party atmosphere will have music by the Springfield Jazz Quartet, delicious food by Charlos Catering, a variety of beverages held in the lovely Kuss Auditorium. Unique live and silent auction items are sure to entire your bidding.

Tickets are $90. Come celebrate with us and go home with a few items you can't live without

Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium
90
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tecumseh Land Trust
937-767-9490
https://www.tecumsehlandtrust.org

Artist Group Info

michele@tecumsehlandtrust.org
Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium
300 S Fountain Ave
Springfield, Ohio 45506
9373283874
https://pac.clarkstate.edu/