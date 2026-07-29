Join us for the 8th Annual Shop for Dignity Arts & Craft Fair!

Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center – Assembly Hall Building

Saturday, August 15 | 9 AM – 4 PM

Sunday, August 16 | 10 AM – 3 PM

Come shop over 40 amazing vendors offering a wide variety of handcrafted goods, unique creations, and your favorite direct sales products! From jewelry and candles to home décor, crochet, baked goods, woodworking, and more—there’s something for everyone!

Enjoy:

One-of-a-kind handmade items

Local small business arts & craft vendors

DC Burgers & More Food Truck

The Big Squeeze Lemonade Co

Raffles, hourly door prizes, and more!

Admission is just $3.00 (children 12 & under free)

But bring a donation and save!

Donate any personal hygiene products such as soap, shampoo, toothbrushes/toothpaste, deodorant, razors, period products, and incontinence products and receive:

$1 off admission

1 Door Prize Ticket per package donated

All donations and proceeds support Dignity Exchange (formerly Providing for Women).

Our Mission:

Dignity Exchange is dedicated to combating hygiene poverty in Greene County, Ohio, by providing free essential hygiene and health care items with compassion and dignity—empowering individuals and families to achieve better health and renewed confidence.

When you attend and shop this event, you’re not just supporting small businesses—you’re helping bring dignity, health, and hope to our community.

Learn more about our mission:

facebook.com/dignityexchange