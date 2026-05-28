4th of July Blues Bash

Celebrate the 4th of July with an epic, dual-venue blues bash hosted by Whisperz Speakeasy and Miami Valley Sports Bar! We are pulling out all the stops for America's landmark 250th birthday with phenomenal live blues, fantastic local shopping, and spectacular views.

The Best Part? There is absolutely no cover charge at either location, and we are completely waiving the dress code at Whisperz Speakeasy for this massive holiday celebration. Come as you are, relax, and stay awhile!

Live Performance Schedule

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM | The Nite Owls at Whisperz Speakeasy Kick off the evening with the soulful, rhythmic sounds of this incredible blues band.

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Paul Caver at Miami Valley Sports Bar (Back Patio) Enjoy a vibrant, multi-hour outdoor set perfect for a summer evening.

10:00 PM – 11:30 PM | Noah Wotherspoon at Whisperz Speakeasy Catch our extraordinary headliner delivering a powerhouse, show-stopping blues performance.

All-Night Festivities & Highlights

Front-Row Fireworks: Skip the chaotic crowds and catch a flawless view of the Moraine city fireworks at Wax Park, right from the spacious, open-air back patio at MVSB!

Gem City Maker’s Market (7:00 PM – 11:00 PM): Browse and shop a fantastic showcase of locally made crafts, unique gifts, and gorgeous artisan treasures right on-site at MVSB.

Holiday Eats & Treats: Both kitchens are open late serving up their signature, mouth-watering menus alongside exclusive holiday food features and unbeatable drink specials.

Patriotic Swag: Grab some fun, festive 4th of July party favors to keep the celebratory energy high all night long.