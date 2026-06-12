35th Anniversary Open House
35th Anniversary Open House
Come celebrate 35 years of The Contemporary Dayton with a relaxed open house for friends, artists, and neighbors. We’ll have sheet cake, plenty of conversation, and a chance to reflect on the creative community that has grown here over the years. The afternoon will also mark the quiet beginning of 35 Forward, an endowment effort to help ensure that contemporary art and freedom of expression continue to thrive in Dayton.
FREE and open to all.
The Contemporary Dayton
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Contemporary Dayton
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
Artist Group Info
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org