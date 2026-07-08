20th Annual Height, Width, Depth (HWD) Juried Sculpture Exhibition

HWD (Height, Width, Depth) is an annual, juried exhibition of three-dimensional work, featuring sculptors in any medium from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia. Artist awards totaling $1,100 will be selected by the juror. The exhibition will be on display in the Kettering Health Art Gallery at Rosewood Arts Center from August 3 to September 12. A closing reception will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Featured artists include: Cynthia Bornhorst Winslow, Matthew Burgy, Bob Coates, Dylan Collins, Mark Fox-Morgan, Christine Gaffney, Jon Barlow Hudson, David Kenworthy, Lauryn King, John Kinnee, Dakota R., Andi F., Jason Lee, William Moore, Matthew Schellenberg, Lou Shamblin, Cade Tabit, Angela Webb, Jamie Weinfurter and Summer Zickefoose.