WHAT:

Ohio’s Hospice is holding a Celebrating Life’s Stories® 2026 Butterfly Release as a way to remember and honor special people who have touched our lives and live on in our memories. After a brief program including music, participants will release butterflies in memory of loved ones. If you are unable to attend the event, butterflies requested will be released on your behalf.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026

Registration: 10 am

Program Begins: 11 am

WHERE:

Ohio’s Hospice

324 Wilmington Ave.

Dayton, OH, 45420

COST:

Butterflies are $20 each.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Net proceeds benefit Ohio’s Hospice patient care and services.

HOW:

To register online, click the button below. Registration is required. For more event information, please contact Candis Conley at CConley@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.477.4027. For sponsorship information, contact Sydney Munch at SMunch@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.604.0495. Deadline for ordering butterflies and to have your name listed in the program is Friday, July 24.