2026 Butterfly Release
2026 Butterfly Release
WHAT:
Ohio’s Hospice is holding a Celebrating Life’s Stories® 2026 Butterfly Release as a way to remember and honor special people who have touched our lives and live on in our memories. After a brief program including music, participants will release butterflies in memory of loved ones. If you are unable to attend the event, butterflies requested will be released on your behalf.
WHEN:
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026
Registration: 10 am
Program Begins: 11 am
WHERE:
Ohio’s Hospice
324 Wilmington Ave.
Dayton, OH, 45420
COST:
Butterflies are $20 each.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Net proceeds benefit Ohio’s Hospice patient care and services.
HOW:
To register online, click the button below. Registration is required. For more event information, please contact Candis Conley at CConley@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.477.4027. For sponsorship information, contact Sydney Munch at SMunch@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.604.0495. Deadline for ordering butterflies and to have your name listed in the program is Friday, July 24.