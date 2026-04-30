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2026 Butterfly Release

2026 Butterfly Release

WHAT:
Ohio’s Hospice is holding a Celebrating Life’s Stories® 2026 Butterfly Release as a way to remember and honor special people who have touched our lives and live on in our memories. After a brief program including music, participants will release butterflies in memory of loved ones. If you are unable to attend the event, butterflies requested will be released on your behalf.

WHEN:
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026
Registration: 10 am
Program Begins: 11 am

WHERE:
Ohio’s Hospice
324 Wilmington Ave.
Dayton, OH, 45420

COST:
Butterflies are $20 each.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Net proceeds benefit Ohio’s Hospice patient care and services.

HOW:
To register online, click the button below. Registration is required. For more event information, please contact Candis Conley at CConley@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.477.4027. For sponsorship information, contact Sydney Munch at SMunch@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.604.0495. Deadline for ordering butterflies and to have your name listed in the program is Friday, July 24.

Ohio's Hospice | Dayton
20
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ohio's Hospice
www.OhiosHospice.org
Ohio's Hospice | Dayton
324 Wilmington Ave.
Dayton, Ohio 45420
www.ohioshospice.org