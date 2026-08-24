1/2 Way to St. Patrick's Day Concert
1/2 Way to St. Patrick's Day Concert
The concert will be at the St Paul Church pole barn on Saturday Sept 5th. Fantastic local Celtic band, Dulahan, performing.Concert starts at 7:00pm doors open at 6:00 pm. Plenty of food and adult beverages available. The majority of the money raised from this event will benefit charities.
St. Paul Pavilion
$7.50 - $25.00 (family)
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Knights of Columbus
937-432-8557
donspringman@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dulahan
St. Paul Pavilion
1000 Wenger Rd.Englewood, Ohio 45322