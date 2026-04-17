Honda recalls 440,000 Odyssey minivans after injuries

Honda has issued a voluntary recall for about 440,000 vehicles.

The recall affects Odyssey vans made between 2018 and 2022 by Honda, which is one of Ohio's largest employers with more than 15,000 employees statewide.

The automaker said “side curtain and side airbag deployment calibrations too sensitive to underbody impacts.

The issue could increase risk of a crash or injury because the airbags could deploy by just hitting potholes, speed bumps, or debris on the road.

Authorized Honda dealerships can reprogram or replace the airbag systems

The company said that as of April 2, there have been 25 reports of injury but no deaths because of the issue.

Registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail.

