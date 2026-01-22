© 2026 WYSO
2 new industrial buildings coming to Trotwood

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:01 PM EST
A rendering from Gated Properties Global shows the industrial buildings that will be coming to Trotwood.
Gated Properties Global
/
Contributed
An international developer is raising two new industrial buildings in Trotwood.

Gated Properties Global is constructing a 100,000-square-foot structure to accommodate advanced manufacturing, logistics, or distribution users. It can house a single tenant or multiple businesses based on company needs and market demand.

The second building will be 58,000 square-feet, designed for smaller-scale industrial, assembly, or logistics users.

These properties will be in Trotwood’s Industrial Park along Prosperity Drive. These projects are part of the public-private partnership between Gated Properties Global, the Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. and the city of Trotwood.

“Breaking ground on these new Class A industrial buildings is another important step forward for Trotwood. These projects reflect our commitment to smart growth, strong partnerships, and creating opportunities that bring quality jobs and long-term investment to our community," Mayor Yvette Page said in a statement.

