2 new industrial buildings coming to Trotwood

An international developer is raising two new industrial buildings in Trotwood.

Gated Properties Global is constructing a 100,000-square-foot structure to accommodate advanced manufacturing, logistics, or distribution users. It can house a single tenant or multiple businesses based on company needs and market demand.

The second building will be 58,000 square-feet, designed for smaller-scale industrial, assembly, or logistics users.

These properties will be in Trotwood’s Industrial Park along Prosperity Drive. These projects are part of the public-private partnership between Gated Properties Global, the Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. and the city of Trotwood.

“Breaking ground on these new Class A industrial buildings is another important step forward for Trotwood. These projects reflect our commitment to smart growth, strong partnerships, and creating opportunities that bring quality jobs and long-term investment to our community," Mayor Yvette Page said in a statement.