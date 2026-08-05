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Duane Forrest brings reggae music and storytelling tonight to the Little Art

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
Contributed
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Little Art Theatre

Toronto based singer-songwriter, playwright, and multimedia artist Duane Forrest is set to perform at The Little Art tonight, Aug 5, at 7PM. Bob Marley - How Reggae Changed the World features acoustic renditions of legendary reggae songs performed by Forrest along with stories of identity and rediscovery.

Forrest says that Redemption Song by Bob Marley is one of the most impactful pieces in the show for him.

"I feel the weight of the folks that came before me and the story of the Jamaican people. It's a big deal to me. The more I learn about my heritage and where we come from and all that, like just the bigger and heavier the song feels to me. I think it's so beautiful. I think a lot of people think that. They really resonate when they hear it."

Bob Marley songs are perfect to get the crowd engaged in a sing-along but Forrest starts off the show telling attendees that no matter what everyone is welcome.

"You're going to sing a lot and I'll ask you questions, but if you don't sing, don't worry. It's all good. Just like hum, you know? Shake your head a bit. It's a safe and inclusive space."

Get tickets to see Duane Forrest live tonight, Aug 5 at 7PM, on The Little Art's website.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicReggaeStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard