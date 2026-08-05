Duane Forrest brings reggae music and storytelling tonight to the Little Art

Toronto based singer-songwriter, playwright, and multimedia artist Duane Forrest is set to perform at The Little Art tonight, Aug 5, at 7PM. Bob Marley - How Reggae Changed the World features acoustic renditions of legendary reggae songs performed by Forrest along with stories of identity and rediscovery.

Forrest says that Redemption Song by Bob Marley is one of the most impactful pieces in the show for him.

"I feel the weight of the folks that came before me and the story of the Jamaican people. It's a big deal to me. The more I learn about my heritage and where we come from and all that, like just the bigger and heavier the song feels to me. I think it's so beautiful. I think a lot of people think that. They really resonate when they hear it."

Bob Marley songs are perfect to get the crowd engaged in a sing-along but Forrest starts off the show telling attendees that no matter what everyone is welcome.

"You're going to sing a lot and I'll ask you questions, but if you don't sing, don't worry. It's all good. Just like hum, you know? Shake your head a bit. It's a safe and inclusive space."

Get tickets to see Duane Forrest live tonight, Aug 5 at 7PM, on The Little Art's website.