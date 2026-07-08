Dayton Society of Artists names Tamiko Stump as new executive director

The Dayton Society of Artists has been around for almost a century (1938) and now they have a new executive director - Tamiko Stump, a long time supporter of the local art scene. Stump spoke to us from the organization’s High Street Gallery about its start in 1938, and her new position.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Tamiko Stump: From what I know, it was just a group of artists that wanted to form an organization. I know we're loosely connected with the Dayton Art Institute. We just had a permanent collection show, which has a lot of the founders, which includes Jane Reese, the photographer. So she's probably one of the more well-known artists that helped found this organization.

Jerry Kenney: And how about yourself? How did you become involved in the arts? Did that start from a young age?

Stump: Yes, I mean I've always been an artist. I did have kind of a windy path, but I was always an artist at heart since I was a child. I Didn't really pursue that at first in college, but it drew me back and so I continued my studies.

Kenney: You have just been promoted to executive director, but you've been with the society for some time as a gallery director?

Stump: Yeah, I was a gallery director, the interim gallery director, and before that I was on the board. So yeah, I've been here for a while. I actually joined this organization probably in college when I was at Sinclair a really long time ago. And I've been in and out for a long time. So I kind of know the history.

Kenney: Let's talk about your new position and where your focus is going to lie.

Stump: Right now, I'm big into community and community engagement, so I'm trying to just bring more non-artists and artists together. So I like that aspect of having everyone involved in this organization because I find it very uplifting place to be. So, I am just trying to get us out there a little bit more and trying to the younger generation more excited.

Kenney: What role would non-artists play in this vision that you have?

Stump: In my mind, everyone is an artist because we have all sorts of workshops for different levels. It's just more about getting together, talking and they can come to exhibits or meet artists. I know people that aren't artists find artists very interesting.

Kenney: Yeah. So you're talking about people that may not see themselves as artists or working professional artists.

Stump: Right, yes but are curious. There's different levels of art. Some people are professionals, some people just like to doodle in a sketchbook. It's for everyone.

Kenney: We always ask organizations about challenges they face, and I'm sure funding comes up as one. Are there challenges that you're looking at as you've taken this new position?

Stump: Yeah, we're actually doing pretty good. We just did a fundraiser this Saturday, and it was like the first one we've done that was to a larger scale and it was very successful. It was more of a party. So we did that. We just got a grant for a special project that we're going to do with Future is Now X. I don't know if you've heard about that. We're doing that. So it is challenging, but I'm optimistic and we're optimistic about our future.

Kenney: Let's talk more about the support of artists that your organization provides and in what ways do you support artists?

Stump: Mostly, we have workshops that are more of a practical one. We have professional development, like resumes, and how to write a proposal. And I think one of the main ones we do is exhibitions. So that kind of gets you out in the public. It gets you used to entering shows. You get used to having your artwork out there. So we do that.

Kenney: I imagine a lot of artists are grateful for the guidance.

Stump: Yeah, it's nice. I really particularly like engaging with the newer, younger artists that just say, you, know, where do I take this? So it's nice to see people develop because before this I was a professor. So I like to engage with the younger generation.

Kenney: Yeah, you've carried that former profession into your new job. What do you want our listeners to know about the Dayton Society of Artists and its place in the community?

Stump: Just that we're open and I just want people to come and visit and experience. It's more about the experience, it's not about the workshops or the exhibitions. It is more about coming together as a community, because that's important, especially right now, just to come together and be in a safe, welcoming spot. I think that's one of the positives.

