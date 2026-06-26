Photos: Setting and a&h / Big Bend wrap up season three of The Outside Presents

The third season of The Outside Presents concert series wrapped up on Monday, June 22, 2026 with a return to the series' longtime home, The Foundry Theater at Antioch College.

NYC and Mansfield, OH duo a&h and Big Bend opened the show, which was themed "Ecstatic Pastoral" and focused on electric/acoustic rhythms and drones. Fresh off their Nelsonville Music Festival appearance, North Carolina Appalachian jazz-folk-kosmiche group Setting closed the evening with an improvised set of tape loops, percussion and electronics. Dayton's SOS Lightshow provided visuals.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.

The Outside Presents is a free experimental music series is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller. For information on upcoming performances, check this page.

