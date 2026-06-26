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Photos: Setting and a&h / Big Bend wrap up season three of The Outside Presents

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published June 26, 2026 at 3:13 PM EDT
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews a&h / Big Bend at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Evan Miller interviews a&h / Big Bend at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller joins a&h / Big Bend during their performance at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Evan Miller joins a&h / Big Bend during their performance at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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a&h / Big Bend performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller joins a&h / Big Bend during their performance at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Evan Miller joins a&h / Big Bend during their performance at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller introduces Setting at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Evan Miller introduces Setting at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Attendees at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
A young audience member asks about Billy Gruber’s (SOS Lightshow) visuals set up at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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A young audience member asks about Billy Gruber’s (SOS Lightshow) visuals set up at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Chris Westhoff (Foundry Theatre) presents balloons to celebrate the conclusion of the third season of The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Chris Westhoff (Foundry Theatre) presents balloons to celebrate the conclusion of the third season of The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Setting performs at The Outside Presents on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

The third season of The Outside Presents concert series wrapped up on Monday, June 22, 2026 with a return to the series' longtime home, The Foundry Theater at Antioch College.

NYC and Mansfield, OH duo a&h and Big Bend opened the show, which was themed "Ecstatic Pastoral" and focused on electric/acoustic rhythms and drones. Fresh off their Nelsonville Music Festival appearance, North Carolina Appalachian jazz-folk-kosmiche group Setting closed the evening with an improvised set of tape loops, percussion and electronics. Dayton's SOS Lightshow provided visuals.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.

The Outside Presents is a free experimental music series is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller. For information on upcoming performances, check this page.
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Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt