D. Knight’s Kids With Ambition: Deluxe Edition album is a winner

I screwed up badly. I should’ve listened to and championed D. Knight's masterpiece of an album a year ago. This review is for The deluxe version of Kids With Ambition…the original LP dropped in 2025. Kids With Ambition: Deluxe Edition is a fantastic album made by a true talent.

Well, two true talents. Producer Ash Mathews was in his bag when he made beats for this album. His tracks are amazing. And Springfield, Ohio’s D. Knight slays every cut he raps on. Knight’s confidence and charm infuse his vocal delivery with real magic. He has no problem getting his point across.

The album itself is a map of Knight’s ongoing journey toward career success. The struggle of any musician can be tough, but trials of a Midwestern rapper trying to make it in a smaller market can be especially gnarly. Knight details his ups and downs sharply on the album. Songs like “The Reassurance”, “Ambitious Kids”, and “Sacrifices” detail the daily battles of faith that he goes through. His pain, worry, realizations and resilience is all on display in every song on this LP.

This album is great. No skips, no filler. Not only do the songs inspire, they bump, too. Kids With Ambition: Deluxe Edition is one of the best albums period that I’ve heard so far in 2026, regardless of genre. I hope D. Knight accepts my apology…I’ll never sleep on him again.