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Photos: Los Rakas and Isai Morales bring hip-hop, dancehall and global rhythms to WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paige Beller (left) and Juliet Fromholt at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Paige Beller (left) and Juliet Fromholt at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jerry Kenney (left) and Luke Dennis at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Jerry Kenney (left) and Luke Dennis at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Calzada’s Kitchen serves WYSO guests at the taco bar on the Levitt Sponsor Patio.
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Calzada’s Kitchen serves WYSO guests at the taco bar on the Levitt Sponsor Patio.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Chef Jose Calzada (left) and Dj Calzada at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Chef Jose Calzada (left) and Dj Calzada at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Barry Leonard launches WYSO t-shirts towards the crowd at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Barry Leonard launches WYSO t-shirts towards the crowd at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Barry Leonard (right) launches WYSO t-shirts towards the crowd at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Barry Leonard (right) launches WYSO t-shirts towards the crowd at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

The 2026 WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert featured artists who fuse hip-hop, global rhythms and dance hall on the Levitt Pavilion Dayton stage. On Saturday, June 20, Dayton's Isai Morales and his band Los Lokos opened up the evening with their signature groove-infused hip-hop. Oakland, California's Los Rakas headlined the concert with their blend of reggaetone, hip-hop and dancehall.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.
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Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt