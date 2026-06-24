Photos: Los Rakas and Isai Morales bring hip-hop, dancehall and global rhythms to WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert

The 2026 WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert featured artists who fuse hip-hop, global rhythms and dance hall on the Levitt Pavilion Dayton stage. On Saturday, June 20, Dayton's Isai Morales and his band Los Lokos opened up the evening with their signature groove-infused hip-hop. Oakland, California's Los Rakas headlined the concert with their blend of reggaetone, hip-hop and dancehall.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.

