Photos: Los Rakas and Isai Morales bring hip-hop, dancehall and global rhythms to WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Paige Beller (left) and Juliet Fromholt at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Jerry Kenney (left) and Luke Dennis at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Isai y Los Lokos performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Calzada’s Kitchen serves WYSO guests at the taco bar on the Levitt Sponsor Patio.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Chef Jose Calzada (left) and Dj Calzada at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Barry Leonard launches WYSO t-shirts towards the crowd at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Barry Leonard (right) launches WYSO t-shirts towards the crowd at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Los Rakas performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The 2026 WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert featured artists who fuse hip-hop, global rhythms and dance hall on the Levitt Pavilion Dayton stage. On Saturday, June 20, Dayton's Isai Morales and his band Los Lokos opened up the evening with their signature groove-infused hip-hop. Oakland, California's Los Rakas headlined the concert with their blend of reggaetone, hip-hop and dancehall.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.