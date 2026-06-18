Where it's at: Beck's 'Odelay' at 30

Former folk singer Beck Hansen, known musically simply as Beck, hit the scene nationally in 1993 when his single “Loser” unexpectedly exploded on college and alternative radio stations. The song resulted in signing to Geffen, and it was under their umbrella that 1994's Mellow Gold was released. The album sold over one million units and made Beck a guy to watch. Was he the next big thing or the latest one-hit wonder?

The wait for Beck’s next move was worth it. On June 18, 1996, he released Odelay, and it was an instant smash. The album’s first single was the brilliant “Where It’s At,” (full disclosure: I love this song), which highlighted the genre-spanning vibe of the album and its use of samples, the result of Beck's collaboration with The Dust Brothers.

Four more singles including "Devil's Haircut" and "The New Pollution" would drop from Odelay, and the LP would go on to sell over two million units. The album won two Grammy Awards and was named Rolling Stone magazine’s Album of the Year. It’s still in many cultural critic’s greatest albums lists, and it’s become a 90s touchstone.