WATCH: KNOTTS find the divine in the ordinary in new single and video, 'Blue Jean Ballad'

Cincinnati band KNOTTS is preparing to release a new album in July. Together is a Feast is the followup to their 2023 full length album Ribbon Dancer and SLAP (Silly Little Art Projects Will Save the World), an EP that was released last year.

"Blue Jean Ballad" is the third single from Together is a Feast and finds multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Adalia Powell-Boehne seeking and finding the divine in ordinary human interaction.

The music video, filmed and directed by Guy Almighty, takes imagery from Powell-Boehne's own experiences.

"We started out in the church I attend. It was very special to get permission to film there - thanks to Fr. Steven at Christ the Savior-Holy Spirit Orthodox church in Norwood, Ohio. Then we headed to one of my favorite places to walk behind Xavier University in Norwood," said Powell-Boehne. "My daughter Sophie and husband joined and some friends helped out too. The idea was to take a very fixed idea of spirituality and heaven, beginning in the church and then show the very human things that make heaven happen all around us, like hanging with your family and eating with your friends."

Watch BlueJeanBallad.mp4

Together is a Feast is available for pre-order on Bandcamp. The album will be released digitally on July 15 with a vinyl release slated for later this year.