The Bruins embrace the upbeat alongside their signature groove on 'Holding Space'

What began as a plan to write and release a series of singles resulted in a full album for Dayton's The Bruins. Gabe Maas (vocals and keys) says that the while Holding Space features a few older songs from the bands' repertoire, the newer material reflects an evolution of their sound.

"The new songs are a little bit of a progression, a little more of an upbeat progression as we're all getting a little older, I guess," said Maas. "We're transforming our sound, and it's kind of nice to put the spectrum all together. It still fits, like each song sounds like a Bruins song, but they all have a little bit of a different flavor."

Adding to the variety of the album and the band's willingness to try new things, Holding Space, features a collaboration with local rapper TINO on the song "Purgatory."

"The original instrumental sat on my computer for three to four years before I decided I should probably send this to somebody, so there's nobody better in Dayton to send a song that you might want to feature on than TINO, so I decided to give that a shot and he delivered," said Maas. "He wrote a lot of parts in that song. So I'm very grateful for him because he's just a pro. I feel like he's just one of those people that elevates everything that he's around."

Holding Space is out now on Bandcamp and other major streaming platforms. Follow The Bruins on their Instagram.