Dayton MCs Seth Rock and Chete Blaque team up for Slanguage

Dayton MC’s Seth Rock and Chete Blaque have teamed up to create a new group and album titled Slanguage. The result is an exceptional debut EP.

<a href="https://sethrock.com/album/slanguage">Slanguage by Slanguage</a>

Slanguage contains five boom-bap-ish tracks that Rock and Blaque absolutely crush. On songs like “Ridin’ So Clean” and “Are We There Yet?” you can experience the rugged and charismatic flow of both rappers as they…ride over the track. The two MC’s complement each other very well as they trade verses over each cut. Fatty Lumpkin and Natural Onyx make guest appearances on tracks, and fellow Rap Campp-er Don Johnson mixed and mastered the release.

Slanguage is a really good debut from both rappers, and a great look for Dayton hip-hop. With five songs on this collection, it makes for an easy but exciting listen.