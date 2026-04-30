Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces its 2026 summer concert series. Check out the full lineup
Levitt Pavilion Dayton's 2026 summer concert series features a mix of music including funk, jazz, rock and roll and even a Shakespeare performance from Gem City Groundlings. Zydeco musician Terrance Simien will return to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton stage this year, and newcomers include blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland and Oakland based duo Los Rakas who mixed hip-hop with reggaeton and dancehall.
Many of the concerts feature local openers who are part of the Levitt’s Gem Series, and all of the artists will be amplified by a brand new sound system that was installed earlier this spring.
Also new year are three initiatives to welcome the community onto the lawn ahead of regularly scheduled concerts. There will be Thursday night happy hours, select Family Fun Days with kids activities prior to the music, and Levitt Lawn Lit Club, a monthly book club that’s a partnership between the Levitt, Dayton Metro Library and Brunner Literacy Center.
All Levitt Pavilion Dayton concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts take place Thursday through Sunday and begin at 7pm unless otherwise noted.
2026 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Saturday, May 30 Funk Fest featuring The Bar-Kays, Plazmatic, Freakquency (special 5:30pm start time)
Thursday, June 4 - Pride Weekend featuring Flamy Grant
Friday, June 5 – The Vindys with opener Cherry Yum Yum
Saturday, June 6 – For Dayton By Dayton Festival (special 5pm start time)
Thursday, June 11 – Kofi B with opener Harpoetic
Friday, June 12 - Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band with opener Paid Leave
Saturday, June 13 - Slapbak
Thursday, June 18 - Mo Lowda and the Humble
Friday, June 19 - Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration featuring Brownstone (special 4:45pm start time)
Saturday, June 20 - Los Rakas with opener Isai Morales
Thursday, June 25 - Gem City Groundlings present "Titus Andronicus"
Saturday, June 27 - Blues Fest featuring Shemekia Copeland, Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder, Primetime Blues Band (special 5:30pm start time)
Thursday, July 2 - Ernie Johnson from Detroit with opener MelinaMarie
Friday, July 3 - Honoring Our Veterans with Eric Jerardi Band
Thursday, July 9 - Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears with opener Khrys Blank
Friday, July 10 - Steep Canyon Rangers with opener The Shady Pine
Saturday, July 11 - Angie K with opener Ali Auburn
Thursday, July 16 - Larry McCray
Friday, July 17 - J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band) with opener Berachah Valley
Saturday, July 18 - Shakespeare!
Saturday, August 1 - Rock Fest - Big Sandy & His FlyRite Boys, Spoils, The Boxcar Suite (special 5:30pm start time)
Thursday, August 6 - Ron Artis II with opener Kellen Williams
Friday, August - SCYTHIAN
Saturday, August 8 - World Indigenous Day Celebration featuring Supaman
Thursday, August 13 - Terrance Simien
Friday, August 14 - American Patchwork Quartet
Saturday, August 15 - McGuffey Lane with opener The New Old-Fashioned
Thursday, August 20 - The Levert Experience
Friday, August 21 - Bywater Call
Saturday, August 22, 2026 - Slave
Wednesday, August 26 - David Nail
Thursday, August 27 - Bad Co. Legacy with opener Visitor
Friday, August 28 - J & the Causeways with opener Yuppie
Saturday, August 29 - Cassidy Daniels with opener Sam King & The Suspects
Thursday, September 3 - DCDC
Saturday, September 5 - Reggae Fest featuring The Meditations, Seefari, Da Squad (special 5:30pm start time)
Thursday, September 10 - Hot Toddies Jazz Band with opener Eddie Brookshire Quartet ft. Brenda Flowers
Friday, September 11 - Joanne Taylor Shaw
Saturday, September 12 - Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Son del Caribe
Thursday, September 17 - TBA
Saturday, September 19 - Jazz Fest featuring Lao Tizer Band ft. Elliot Yamin, Nasty Nati Brass Band, Saxtone Arrington (special 5:30pm start time)