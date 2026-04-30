Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces its 2026 summer concert series. Check out the full lineup

Levitt Pavilion Dayton's 2026 summer concert series features a mix of music including funk, jazz, rock and roll and even a Shakespeare performance from Gem City Groundlings. Zydeco musician Terrance Simien will return to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton stage this year, and newcomers include blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland and Oakland based duo Los Rakas who mixed hip-hop with reggaeton and dancehall.

Many of the concerts feature local openers who are part of the Levitt’s Gem Series, and all of the artists will be amplified by a brand new sound system that was installed earlier this spring.

Also new year are three initiatives to welcome the community onto the lawn ahead of regularly scheduled concerts. There will be Thursday night happy hours, select Family Fun Days with kids activities prior to the music, and Levitt Lawn Lit Club, a monthly book club that’s a partnership between the Levitt, Dayton Metro Library and Brunner Literacy Center.

All Levitt Pavilion Dayton concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts take place Thursday through Sunday and begin at 7pm unless otherwise noted.

2026 Eichelberger Concert Season at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Saturday, May 30 Funk Fest featuring The Bar-Kays, Plazmatic, Freakquency (special 5:30pm start time)

Thursday, June 4 - Pride Weekend featuring Flamy Grant

Friday, June 5 – The Vindys with opener Cherry Yum Yum

Saturday, June 6 – For Dayton By Dayton Festival (special 5pm start time)

Thursday, June 11 – Kofi B with opener Harpoetic

Friday, June 12 - Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band with opener Paid Leave

Saturday, June 13 - Slapbak

Thursday, June 18 - Mo Lowda and the Humble

Friday, June 19 - Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration featuring Brownstone (special 4:45pm start time)

Saturday, June 20 - Los Rakas with opener Isai Morales

Thursday, June 25 - Gem City Groundlings present "Titus Andronicus"

Saturday, June 27 - Blues Fest featuring Shemekia Copeland, Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder, Primetime Blues Band (special 5:30pm start time)

Thursday, July 2 - Ernie Johnson from Detroit with opener MelinaMarie

Friday, July 3 - Honoring Our Veterans with Eric Jerardi Band

Thursday, July 9 - Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears with opener Khrys Blank

Friday, July 10 - Steep Canyon Rangers with opener The Shady Pine

Saturday, July 11 - Angie K with opener Ali Auburn

Thursday, July 16 - Larry McCray

Friday, July 17 - J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band) with opener Berachah Valley

Saturday, July 18 - Shakespeare!

Saturday, August 1 - Rock Fest - Big Sandy & His FlyRite Boys, Spoils, The Boxcar Suite (special 5:30pm start time)

Thursday, August 6 - Ron Artis II with opener Kellen Williams

Friday, August - SCYTHIAN

Saturday, August 8 - World Indigenous Day Celebration featuring Supaman

Thursday, August 13 - Terrance Simien

Friday, August 14 - American Patchwork Quartet

Saturday, August 15 - McGuffey Lane with opener The New Old-Fashioned

Thursday, August 20 - The Levert Experience

Friday, August 21 - Bywater Call

Saturday, August 22, 2026 - Slave

Wednesday, August 26 - David Nail

Thursday, August 27 - Bad Co. Legacy with opener Visitor

Friday, August 28 - J & the Causeways with opener Yuppie

Saturday, August 29 - Cassidy Daniels with opener Sam King & The Suspects

Thursday, September 3 - DCDC

Saturday, September 5 - Reggae Fest featuring The Meditations, Seefari, Da Squad (special 5:30pm start time)

Thursday, September 10 - Hot Toddies Jazz Band with opener Eddie Brookshire Quartet ft. Brenda Flowers

Friday, September 11 - Joanne Taylor Shaw

Saturday, September 12 - Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Son del Caribe

Thursday, September 17 - TBA

Saturday, September 19 - Jazz Fest featuring Lao Tizer Band ft. Elliot Yamin, Nasty Nati Brass Band, Saxtone Arrington (special 5:30pm start time)