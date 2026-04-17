Get Down With Dayton’s Dazzling Diva

Vocalist. Radio personality. Bodybuilder. Dr. Yvette “Diva” Williams doesn’t see herself as a renaissance woman, but she fits the description perfectly. The dynamic multi-hyphenate has dazzled the Dayton area since she was heard on radio station 94.5 The Beat. Whether she’s entertaining or educating, Williams remains to be a voice to be heard.

You can witness the Diva experience yourself this Saturday, April 18, at the 11th annual Viva La Diva event, a dazzling birthday party/fundraiser. To find out more, WYSO contributor Greg Simms Jr. spoke with Williams.

Greg Simms Jr.: Just who is Dr. Yvette Diva Williams?

Dr. Yvette Diva Williams: I am high-frequency energy. My music reads as anthems for the woman who has transitioned from struggle to stratosphere without losing my soul along the way.

I am Red Aries Energy that is assertive, pioneering, fiercely loving, loyal and unapologetic.

In a world of "clout chasing," I position myself as someone whose foundation is too solid to be shaken.

By calling myself an algorithm it implies that I am complex, self-evolving, and impossible for the average person to solve or replicate.

Simms: When did you realize that you were a renaissance woman?

Williams: Honestly, I have not come to that realization yet. I just continue to do what I love and love what I do.

Simms: How did you make your way to Dayton?

Williams: I made my way to Dayton by way of Denver, Colorado. In 1993, I started my career in broadcast media. I was a field reporter and news anchor in Denver on the flagship station out there, and had an opportunity to be transferred to the sister flagship station in Columbus. I took that gig and learned a great deal. A year later, I was offered a gig that would allow me to get away from hard news which was starting to depress me. I took that opportunity and landed at the Clear Channel radio stations in the Oregon District, and then evolved from Yvette Williams, news anchor and field reporter to “Diva” radio personality for 94.5 The Beat.

Simms: Tell us about your experience in the radio industry.

Williams: In Denver I started as a field reporter, and I was truly blessed because one of my very first interviews was Stevie Wonder. Almost 30 years later I’m still blown away by that. I’ve interviewed musicians, politicians, authors, and actors but none stand out like Stevie Wonder and the late percussion master Tito Puente. As “Diva” I worked for 94.5, Z-93, and was the first voice on Hot 102.9. Again, so many wonderful opportunities to meet the artists in the music industry that were on top of the charts at the moment.

That "Radio Magic" was a special kind of high. I was using a platform not just to be heard, but to be a conduit for someone else’s special memories. That part I truly miss.

Simms: You are a recording artist. What kind of music do you create? If you’re working on anything currently, what can you tell us about it?

Williams: As a singer, and songwriter, I write raw, bold, empowering lyrics to help others rise above adversity and live boldly. My latest single “Chosen” was written to promote awareness surrounding depression and suicidal tendencies…my previous albums Rise. Slay. Rest. Repeat. and Grounded were written as part of my journey of dealing with unrealistic beauty standards and self-esteem.

I’m currently working on 2 new EPs, one which is hard rock titled CHOSEN, and the other soul titled THE DOCTOR IS IN. I’m still in the recording phase, loving every moment, and promise these tracks will SLAY.

I also have a new book out named after my Rise.Slay.Rest.Repeat album. The goal of this new book is to move from darkness into light and to share that light with a fierceness. The book is on Amazon and Barnes & Noble online.

The book is not designed to be a self-help manual per se, but if the contents of the creation is able to help readers feel safe, seen, heard, loved, and validated, then my work is deemed successful. Enjoy the ride! I call it “Dopamine on display.”

Simms: Your annual birthday event is happening on April 18th. Tell us about it.

Williams: Viva La Diva is in its 11th year and I’m so excited for this event. Each year I celebrate my birthday with a performance, a fundraiser for a chosen cause, and a dance party.

This year we are raising funds for Wolf Creek Habitat & Sanctuary. This amazing nonprofit organization in Indiana has dedicated their lives to caring for and saving endangered gray wolves. They also offer education and interactive experiences with them. This has been a spiritually grounding place for me and I am honored to bless them as they have me.

We will again have a silent auction for our fundraising which begins at 6pm and will be FABULOUS as always, with items for everyone. The show begins at 8pm and I’ll be joined by my special guests Mark Akridge, Vince Stroud, and my hype girls Tia & Alexis (GenX)! Afterward we boogie to old school dance music with DJ SKNO!

There is a $15 donation at the door. We always party with a purpose.

Simms: With your interests and talents, what do you think your ultimate legacy will be?

Williams: I hope my ultimate legacy will define me as the woman who took the keys to the kingdom and didn't just walk through the door, but held it open for everyone behind me.

I believe true legacy lives in the ripple effect of the lives you transformed. It’s the difference between being a star and being the one who makes others realize they are stars, too.

I want to be remembered not just for the songs I created, but for the "Aha!” moments my listeners experienced. Integrity is a power move. My legacy should be a blueprint for how to "kill the game" without losing your soul, showing future generations that you can own your story—skeletons and all—and still be the most respected person in the room.

