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Photos: Aaron Dilloway, Apologist and Daniel Rizer manipulate tape at The Outside Presents

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:34 PM EDT
Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Daniel Rizer at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Evan Miller interviews Daniel Rizer at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller hosts The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Evan Miller hosts The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents during Apologist's set.
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Attendees at The Outside Presents during Apologist's set.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees browse the merch table at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Attendees browse the merch table at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Aaron Dilloway's table set up at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
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Aaron Dilloway's table set up at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

On April 4, 2026 the third season of The Outside Presents concert series continued, albeit at a new location, the event space at WYSO's new home at Union Schoolhouse.

This installment highlighted artists who utilize tape in their work. Performances included Yellow Springs reel-to-reel noise artist Daniel Rizer, Philadelphia ambient-concrète artist Apologist and Oberlin 8-track, electronics, and objects artist Aaron Dilloway. SOS Lightshow provided visuals.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.

The Outside Presents is a free experimental music series is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller. For information on upcoming performances, check this page.
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Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt