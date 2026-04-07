Photos: Aaron Dilloway, Apologist and Daniel Rizer manipulate tape at The Outside Presents
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Evan Miller interviews Daniel Rizer at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Daniel Rizer performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Evan Miller hosts The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees at The Outside Presents during Apologist's set.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Apologist performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Attendees browse the merch table at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Aaron Dilloway's table set up at The Outside Presents on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
On April 4, 2026 the third season of The Outside Presents concert series continued, albeit at a new location, the event space at WYSO's new home at Union Schoolhouse.
This installment highlighted artists who utilize tape in their work. Performances included Yellow Springs reel-to-reel noise artist Daniel Rizer, Philadelphia ambient-concrète artist Apologist and Oberlin 8-track, electronics, and objects artist Aaron Dilloway. SOS Lightshow provided visuals.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.
The Outside Presents is a free experimental music series is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller. For information on upcoming performances, check this page.