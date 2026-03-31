Documentary on local trans woman to premiere in Yellow Springs

A Yellow Springs documentary is giving a local trans woman the chance to tell her own story, in her own words.

"IDEN: A Story of Love" follows Iden Crockett, a former firefighter, parent of three, and spouse, who came out as a transgender woman at 41. The film premieres 7 p.m. tonight at the Little Art Theatre at a sold out screening, with a post-film discussion.

Crockett said what makes her story stand out is how ordinary it is.

"I'm not famous and I'm not young. I am in a lot of ways just a regular person in their 40s trying to deal with getting older, navigating my relationship, trying to raise kids, trying to deal with finances — and I'm trans," Crockett said.

The film premiere is being held on the annual Transgender Day of Visibility. Observed every March 31, the day recognizes trans people and raises awareness about the discrimination they continue to face.

Filmmaker Catherine Zimmerman said she wanted audiences to see trans people as they are — people trying to live authentically.

"They aren't always able to wrap their heads around a trans person or that experience or what that's like. I was trying to bring people in to see that these are people who want to live their authentic lives. And I'm hoping the film did that," Zimmerman said.