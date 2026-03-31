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Documentary on local trans woman to premiere in Yellow Springs

WYSO | By Lee Wade
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:52 AM EDT
Movie poster for IDEN: A Story of Love featuring Iden Crockett in profile, blowing a kiss against a warm pink background. Bold text reads "March 31st, 7:00PM." Logos for Yellow Springs Pride and the Human Rights Campaign appear at the bottom.
Catherine Zimmerman
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Contributed
The official poster for IDEN: A Story of Love, screening at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs 7 p.m. March 31. The documentary is sponsored by Yellow Springs Pride with additional support from the Human Rights Campaign.

A Yellow Springs documentary is giving a local trans woman the chance to tell her own story, in her own words.

"IDEN: A Story of Love" follows Iden Crockett, a former firefighter, parent of three, and spouse, who came out as a transgender woman at 41. The film premieres 7 p.m. tonight at the Little Art Theatre at a sold out screening, with a post-film discussion.

Crockett said what makes her story stand out is how ordinary it is.

"I'm not famous and I'm not young. I am in a lot of ways just a regular person in their 40s trying to deal with getting older, navigating my relationship, trying to raise kids, trying to deal with finances — and I'm trans," Crockett said.

The film premiere is being held on the annual Transgender Day of Visibility. Observed every March 31, the day recognizes trans people and raises awareness about the discrimination they continue to face.

Filmmaker Catherine Zimmerman said she wanted audiences to see trans people as they are — people trying to live authentically.

"They aren't always able to wrap their heads around a trans person or that experience or what that's like. I was trying to bring people in to see that these are people who want to live their authentic lives. And I'm hoping the film did that," Zimmerman said.

Tags
Arts & Culture LGBTQ+FilmYellow Springs
Lee Wade
Lee Wade is a Community Voices Producer at WYSO and a 2025 PMJA Opening Doors Fellow. He created Translucent, a series amplifying transgender voices in Ohio, and has contributed to WYSO Youth Radio and The Race Project. He is a graduate of Antioch College.
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